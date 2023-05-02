'St Mirren's visit a must-win as Hibs eye flying start in top six'

Matty Fairnie, Longbangers podcast, external

Hibs start their top-six campaign with a home game against St Mirren, and it’s another ‘must win’ to avoid the season tailing off into damp squib territory.

A win for Hibs gives them momentum, and – depending on other results on Saturday – the potential to take on Aberdeen the following week with a view to closing the gap on third to just three points.

Third, it has to be said, is something of a long shot for Hibs now. Fourth is probably a stretch as things stand, but Hibs won’t be giving up on either just yet.

Ironically, given Hibs are bottom of the top six just now, their record against the other top-half sides is the best outside of Rangers and Celtic.

As unlikely as it seems, it’s not beyond the realms of possibility to think they could take full points from the matches against St Mirren, Aberdeen, and Hearts. However, this is Hibs we’re talking about and it’s just as likely to see them take nothing

The next two games - Lee Johnson's men visit Pittodrie after hosting Saints - will set the tone for the mood around the club as the season draws to a close.

Win them and get a result at Tynecastle on the final day of the season, and there’ll be a genuine buzz of optimism around the place. Lose, and this will go down as a season to forget for the Hibees.