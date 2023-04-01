Crystal Palace 2-1 Leicester: What Rodgers said

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers, speaking to Match of the Day: "Football can be harsh. We didn't think we deserved that [to lose] at all. First half we had to defend well, we didn't keep the ball well at all. Defensively we were strong and the back four and goalkeeper were excellent.

"We started the second half really well. Ricardo [Pereira] scored a brilliant goal and we were deserving of that.

"In order to have the ball it's a mentality, we were able to do that and it went well for us. We're disappointed with the free-kick, it ends up being the goal they scored from.

"We had good rhythm in the first 15 minutes of the second half but then failed to play and get that rhythm back again. It looked like it was going to be a point and you'll take the point so to concede the goal is disappointing.

"I just feel really disappointed for them because they didn't deserve to lose the game. That's football, you've got to concentrate right the way through the game, you've got to be strong and resolute. If you can't win the game then don't lose it. That last thirty seconds we've just got to do the basics well. If you do that then you get the result."

On the relegation battle: "It is so tight. Now we've got to use the pain of today and look to our next game. It's a sore one, it's a painful one, especially when you don't feel you deserved that at all. Now we've got to get our mentality right, two very important home games now."