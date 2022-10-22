E﻿mma Sanders, BBC Sport at Goodison Park

Frank Lampard called for his side to show more "bravery" and have more of a "clinical edge" in the box in his pre-match programme notes.

They were quick to put their stamp on things, pressing high and intensely, forcing Palace into mistakes at the back and pushing them deep into their own half.

Amadou Onana was particularly impressive in midfield, breaking up play and switching possession effectively, while Gordon was busy down the right-hand side throughout.

It was that side of the pitch that Everton's opener came from when Dominic Calvert-Lewin put pressure on Luka Milivojevic.

The Palace skipper lost possession and when Alex Iwobi fizzed it into Calvert-Lewin's feet, he did the rest with a slick turn to beat Marc Guehi and capped it off with a composed finish in front of watching England boss Gareth Southgate.

Calvert-Lewin's cool opener was just the kind of impact Lampard had hoped for and he was given a standing ovation when he came off later in the second half.

Everton were in control throughout despite being frustrated on occasions and the third goal capped off an impressive performance - Iwobi's backheel setting up substitute McNeil to fire in from close range.