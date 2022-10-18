Chelsea boss Graham Potter says he admires Thomas Frank for the success he has achieved at Brentford.

“I rate Thomas very highly,” said Potter. “I really like him as a person, we have similar thoughts around the game and life in general.

“A coach is judged on how much he gets out of his players and how closely results are aligned to the club’s expectations.

“By any measure, he has done a fantastic job.”

Potter takes Chelsea to Gtech Community Stadium on the back of five successive wins in all competitions but knowing his side face a very difficult challenge to extend that run.

“I think they’re really good at what they do,” he said. “They have limited resources but make the most of what they have. They attack with clarity and defend with aggression and they’re really tough to play against.

“They are well organised, very dangerous from set-plays and Ivan Toney is as dangerous as anybody in the league.”