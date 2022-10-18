Thomas Frank has praised Ivan Toney's development and the way he has adapted to the Premier League.

Only Erling Haaland and Harry Kane have scored more than Toney's eight Premier League goals this season.

F﻿rank said: "He has really developed well in his time here. He came in at a good level but he is taking it to the next level.

"You still need to score goals in the Championship and then you need to do it in the Premier League. I think that consistency in his performances has got better and better and we know his ability to score goals, but the link-up play, the way he presses and his all-round game is a big part of it.

"Also the way he drives the sessions. When you come in as new he is a great character and has leadership potential in him, but you need to develop it and show it constantly every day, not only on the pitch and on Wednesday night, but every day out here on the training pitch."

Toney was sent "disgusting racial abuse" after Friday's win over Brighton, which Frank condemned.

He said: "First and foremost I know the club have done everything they can to help and support Ivan.

"I think all that abuse is a disgrace in every aspect. No matter if it’s just one out of a billion, it’s still not good enough and we need to do everything we can to keep educating people to what kind of world we are living in.

"We are doing our best to do that and I think everyone should do that. Of course it was not nice, it was not good, but Ivan is a strong character.

"It’s not about what one stupid person not knowing anything about the world is saying, it’s what his loved ones and everyone else thinks about him."