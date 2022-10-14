Sutton's prediction: 1-4

It is hard to make a case for Liverpool still being in the title race anyway, but if City go to Anfield and win then it really is all over for Jurgen Klopp's side; they would have no chance.

City will know that, and they know they could land a knockout blow. Erling Haaland was rested in midweek so he will be ready - and I think City are that good, they will wipe the floor with them.

Liverpool's high line has been causing them problems - Rangers were able to get at them in the first half on Wednesday - so they would have to be very brave to try that against Haaland.

They might still create opportunities, because of the way City are set up, but when you look at both teams, City are just too good.

Pep Guardiola's side scored four at Anfield in February 2021, and I think they will match that. I almost went for them to get five, which City last managed there in 1937. But, either way, this will be a walloping.

Broudie's prediction: 9-0

It would be great if we can get something but, because of where we are, it's kind of irrelevant - I don't feel like we are challenging for the league. This scoreline is obviously wishful thinking. More than anything, I want us to play well and start to bed in. If things do click, you never know - Liverpool on their day are a bit of a wildcard - but if this is the final score I am done with football!

