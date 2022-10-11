Pep Guardiola says Manchester City made an “incredible decision” in signing Manuel Akanji, adding the defender has proven “a gift”.

City signed the 27-year-old from Borussia Dortmund on deadline day and he has featured in five games since.

"The club made an incredible decision with him," said City boss Guardiola.

"There are players you have to explain to 10 times what you are thinking, what you want him to do.

"This guy, we did it in just one training session. Just tell him, and he got it.

"The movement you have to do as a full-back, the high pressing, it was a little bit scary as he hadn't proved he could do it before.

"But he did it perfectly. Defending the crosses he didn't miss once, absolutely perfect, and with the ball he's a magnificent player.

"It proves again, intelligent people always pay off. Manu has made a huge impact since he arrived. It's a gift for a manager, a gift. We were lucky to get him."