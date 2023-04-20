Ruben Neves is "ready to play" with no other new problems as of yet.

On Diego Costa scoring his first goal, he said: "He has been working very hard on the pitch, the bench and sometimes out of the squad. He is always ready."

Lopetegui says Wolves are "not safe" and they have to "work very hard" to achieve the points required to stay in the Premier League.

On the remaining Premier League games, he said: "This is football and it demands a lot of focus. We have seven finals left. This is the first final - against Leicester. We know the type of game we are going to have there. We have to be ready."

He mentioned that he is happy with the form of Matheus Nunes but stressed it is "not about one or two matches".

When asked about the relegation battle, he added: "There is no space to relax. You only achieve your aim when you achieve and not before, that is clear to me."