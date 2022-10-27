Everton: Briony Bragg, This Fan Girl, external

Marco Silva isn't getting enough praise for the job he's doing at Fulham. He finished eighth in his first Everton campaign, but (after a fortune was spent, admittedly) the club never replaced the spine of the team - loanee Kurt Zouma and Idrissa Gueye - in 2019 and it cost him his job. He was also very unlucky with injuries and debatable refereeing.

With some proper support from the board, in terms of sensible spending and football decisions, he may well have established the team in the top 10.

But that needed a vital ingredient: time. The mentality of the team was fading and he wasn't getting them firing back quickly enough.

Sometimes things don't work out, the expectation at Everton is huge. He's always been respectful of Everton and the vast majority of Toffees wish him well (except for Saturday!).

Fulham: Dan Crawford, Hammy End, external

Modern managers certainly don't seem to get the time they need to implement their ideas.

Everton fans are better placed than me to scrutinise Silva's tenure at Goodison Park, but I was struck by how his team ruthlessly exploited Fulham's failure to finish good chances in our 2018 meeting by upping the intensity after the interval and winning comfortably.

I was surprised that Silva took up the challenge of returning Fulham to the top flight last summer, but his work since has been superb. The style with which the Cottagers stormed to the Championship title has not been sacrificed as Fulham have fearlessly attacked the Premier League and played to Aleksandar Mitrovic's strengths.

Shrewd signings like Joao Palhinha and Bernd Leno have added steel and experience, but sitting in seventh is still beyond our wildest dreams. Fulham fans are delighted Silva will be in the home dugout on Saturday.