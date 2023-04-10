James Maddison is feeling the pressure of being Leicester City's standout player, according to former Foxes midfielder Matt Piper.

England midfielder Maddison has been one of the few positives in a dismal season that sees City second from bottom in the Premier League, two points from safety with eight games remaining.

Maddison was at fault for the Bournemouth's goal in Saturday's 1-0 defeat and was unable to help avoid a third consecutive loss.

Speaking on the latest episode of BBC Radio Leicester's When You're Smiling podcast, Piper said Maddison is vital in the fight for survival and has been behind "most of the good things the team have been done this season".

"He's the beacon for this team," Piper added.

"It can weigh heavy on you - especially the situation we are in at the minute where everyone is looking for you to be the guy to get us out of the mess we are in - which is unfair."

