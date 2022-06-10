Leeds announce retained list for next season

Leeds have released their retained list for the 2022-23 campaign, with a number of young players set to leave Elland Road.

Nohan Kenneh, a regular with the under-23 side, has agreed to join Scottish Premiership outfit Hibernian when his contract expires on a permanent transfer.

Other squad players Laurens de Bock, Josh Galloway, Alfie Hughes and Bobby Kamwa will also depart the club.

Keenan Carole, son of former Leeds player Seb Carole, William Brook and Harvey Sutcliffe are the three scholars to be offered a professional contract.