Returning Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson is excited by the squad at his disposal and believes it is capable of "a much more energetic approach" than the side he had two years ago.

After Hodgson left in June 2021, his successor Patrick Vieira brought in several new players, targeting young, emerging talent to fire a new generation.

With Vieira gone, and Palace striving against relegation, Hodgson is back but says he does not feel the need to revert to type.

"We brought in Eberechi Eze when I was here with a view to starting the process of getting more youth and legs into the team, as well as technique," he said. "That's continued.

"All the players that have come in are in the Eze category and that will make a big difference. They are all very good technicians and this is a team capable of a much more energetic approach than we were."

While talking positively about what his players can achieve, Hodgson accepted that actions are more important at this stage of the season, with fellow strugglers Leicester first up on Saturday.

"Everything I'm saying is easy to say, not so easy to achieve," he said. "We must not lose faith in ourselves, keep our spirits high as possible and then ensure we produce the enthusiasm, work rate and level of play to inspire the crowd.

"We are in a dogfight. We need to make sure we do everything on the training field to prepare the team and then win matches."