'Taki's achievements here will stand the test of time'

Jurgen Klopp has described Takumi Minamino as "the reason we have had to redecorate the Champions Wall so often", as the forward leaves Liverpool for Monaco.

The Reds manager said he expects the 27-year-old to flourish in Ligue 1, adding that those at Anfield will look on with "a mix of celebration and envy" as he does so.

Minamino's Premier League game time was limited but he made a big impact in the cup competitions, especially as Liverpool won the Carabao Cup and FA Cup last season - honours visible on a Champions Wall at the club's headquarters where every trophy won is marked.

"It’s hard to see Taki go, but it’s a great move for him and one he thoroughly deserves," Klopp told the Liverpool website, external.

“I’m sure there will be those who think it didn’t quite work out. Those who think this are wrong. I don’t accept that. His contribution far outweighs the opportunities we were able to give.

"He made us better each and every day he was with us – not just in the games he played in but every single session in training. Perfect attitude, winner’s mentality.

“His performances and his goals are the reason we have had to redecorate the Champions Wall so often. His achievements here will stand the test of time."