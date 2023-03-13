Guardiola on being 'judged' on Champions League and De Bruyne's form
- Published
Simon Stone, BBC Sport
Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before the second leg of Manchester City's Champions League last-16 tie with RB Leipzig.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Guardiola initially gave a one-word answer when he was asked - again - about whether his time at City will be judged by whether he wins the Champions League: "Yes."
Asked to elaborate, he added: "It doesn’t mean I agree with it but absolutely I’ll be judged on that. Before my first game in the Champions League, people said I was here to win it. I said ‘what?'. If I was manager of Real Madrid maybe, but here, I don’t know but it’s not going to change."
On the form of Kevin de Bruyne: "He has an incredible ability to see passes and make assists, but I like to think he will get better with the simple things, do them better. When he does that the rest comes."
On the expectation around City: "We cannot control it. It’s nice at the start of season you are the main candidate, the main favourites to win, even though we’ve not won it. The reality is on the pitch."