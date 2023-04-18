West Ham's Declan Rice would prefer a summer move to Arsenal, with Newcastle United also interested in the 24-year-old midfielder. (Talksport), external

The Hammers, Aston Villa and Everton are all interested in Inter Milan's 28-year-old Argentine forward Joaquin Correa. (Sport Witness), external

Arsenal have offered Reiss Nelson a new contract but there remains doubt over the former England Under-21 winger's long-term future, with West Ham, Aston Villa, Brighton and Fulham among the teams interested in signing the 23-year-old. (Mail), external

West Ham are set to receive a fee of about £1.75m from Besiktas for left-back Arthur Masuaku, after the obligation-to-buy clause in his loan agreement was triggered. (Football Insider), external

