T﻿ransfer news: Gunners consider Gravenberch move

Gossip column graphic

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are monitoring Bayern Munich's 20-year-old Netherlands midfielder Ryan Gravenberch. (Footmercato - in French)

The Gunners are also targeting a summer move for Crystal Palace and France Under-21 winger Michael Olise, with the 21-year-old valued at more than £40m. (Football Transfers)

Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Monaco have as well shown interest in Crystal Palace and Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha, 30, with his contract expiring in the summer. (Footmercato - in French)

The Gunners have also previously enquired about signing Chelsea and France midfielder N'Golo Kante, 32. (Le Parisien, via Mirror)

Finally, the Gunners will demand £35m for 21-year-old English striker Folarin Balogun, who is currently on loan at Reims and a target for RB Leipzig. (Florian Plettenberg)

