Transfer news: Gunners consider Gravenberch move
- Published
Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are monitoring Bayern Munich's 20-year-old Netherlands midfielder Ryan Gravenberch. (Footmercato - in French), external
The Gunners are also targeting a summer move for Crystal Palace and France Under-21 winger Michael Olise, with the 21-year-old valued at more than £40m. (Football Transfers), external
Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Monaco have as well shown interest in Crystal Palace and Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha, 30, with his contract expiring in the summer. (Footmercato - in French), external
The Gunners have also previously enquired about signing Chelsea and France midfielder N'Golo Kante, 32. (Le Parisien, via Mirror), external
Finally, the Gunners will demand £35m for 21-year-old English striker Folarin Balogun, who is currently on loan at Reims and a target for RB Leipzig. (Florian Plettenberg), external
