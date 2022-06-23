Southampton academy prospect Eddie Beach is joining Chelsea.

Beach was part of the Southampton Under-18s side that lost in the Premier League national final to Manchester City last season.

He replaces Lucas Bergstrom, who headed on a season-long loan to Peterborough earlier this week.

Bergstrom - a 19-year-old Finland Under-21 international - has been at Chelsea for three-and-a-half years and made the bench for last season's opening Champions League game against Zenit.