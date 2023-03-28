'Paisley the place to be for burgeoning internationals'

Craig Devine, Misery Hunters podcast, external

Whilst the majority of us were tucking into our Weetabix, at approximately 07:30 BST on Thursday, a significant piece of St Mirren history was made on the other side of the world.

Buddies striker Alex Grieve gained his eighth cap for New Zealand and in doing so became St Mirren’s most capped player while at the club.

Coming on as a 72nd-minute substitute in the All Whites' friendly against China, he broke a record which had stood for over 40 years since Iain Munro made his seventh and final appearance for Scotland in May 1980.

With that record having been shared for almost as many years by the late Billy Thomson, record-holder Grieve already sees his crown threatened by several of his own Buddies team-mates as the club enjoys a period of regular international call-ups.

Alex Gogic earned his seventh Cyprus cap at Hampden on Saturday, and midfield talisman Keanu Baccus is right on his heels with six outings so far for Australia, while defender Ryan Strain has made one Socceroos appearance.

Internationals plying their trade at the SMiSA Stadium are somewhat a novelty for the current generation of St Mirren fans, who will be praying the jetlag doesn’t prove to be too severe before this weekend's crucial clash against Livingston in the race for a top-six spot.