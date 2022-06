Promising Arsenal forwards Mika Biereth and Tyreece John-Jules have left the club on loan for the 2022-23 season.

Biereth had an impressive year with the Under-23s last season after joining from Fulham and the 19-year-old will continue his development with Dutch Eredivisie side RKC Waalwijk.

John-Jules, 21, spent time at Blackpool and Sheffield Wednesday last season and has returned to League One to join Ipswich Town.