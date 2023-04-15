St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson told Sportsound: "Not doing what they were asked, it's really simple. I said 'don't take too many touches in the middle of the park'. That allows them to apply pressure.' This was a second-ball game, we knew that and didn't handle it very well.

"We had two or three really good opportunities to score and we didn't. Then it's always going to be an uphill struggle.

"People always talk about shape and tactics. Sometimes, it's all about heart. We were a wee bit open today in the back four. It's all about heart and desire to win a game of football and we only showed that second half.

"The results have been really poor and no one has stood up and taken it by the scruff of the neck. Players need to step up, we need a couple of wins to make sure we're safe. The longer you wait, the harder it is."