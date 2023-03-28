International pair are injury doubts - gossip

Japan forward Daizen Maeda and Israel winger Liel Abada are major doubts for Celtic's Scottish Premiership trip to face Ross County on Sunday after returning from international duty carrying injuries, while back-up winger James Forrest is also nursing a problem. (Scottish Daily Express), external

Canada right-back Alistair Johnston has described his first few months with Celtic as "really special" on his return to his homeland on international duty. (The National), external

Striker Oh Hyeon-gyu has claimed he is "stronger" than fellow South Korea striker Cho Gue-sung, who was linked with Celtic in January, following his short spell with the Scottish champions. (Football Scotland), external

Johnny Kenny, the 19-year-old Celtic striker on loan to Shamrock Rovers, hopes his form at international level for Republic of Ireland Under-21s can help improve his chances of making the breakthrough to his parent club's first team. (Football Scotland), external

Celtic have bolstered their recruitment team by employing former Southampton scout Kevin Hamill, who covered the Scottish football market for the Premier League club and was vital in the transfers of the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Victor Wanyama and Fraser Forster among others from the Glasgow club to the English top flight. (Football Scotland), external

