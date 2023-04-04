Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the media before Manchester United's Premier League game against Brentford on Wednesday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Ten Hag confirmed that Eriksen won't be ready for the game but will return to team training today, along with Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

United have missed Eriksen and Casemiro in midfield for a number of games and Ten Hag said: "Games will always be decided in midfield, when you miss two quality players, it's clear. But you have a squad, if you don't have them you still have to win."

On Luke Shaw's new deal, he said: "I think it is a good message. An England international, he is doing really well this season" and added "he is a modern left full-back, but can also play other positions. He matches the standards we want to have."

On not winning in the Premier League since February, he said: "We played 60 minutes against Southampton with ten men, we beat Fulham. We beat Newcastle in the Carabao Cup, we know we can beat Premier League teams so no concerns."

When asked about the pressure on managers following recent sackings, he said: "You never get the time, you have to get results, that's what top football is about. That's the game and you have to accept it, you have to work on the process but it has to be in balance."

