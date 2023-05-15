We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Bournemouth.

Here are some of your comments:

Crystal Palace fans

Jay: Excellent performance. Controlled the game from start to finish. Eze spectacular again. I reckon we've had more shots on goal in the few games Roy has been back then we did in the whole of his last tenure! Level on points with Chelsea... who wouldn't have took that at the start of the season?

Roger: A comfortable win against the Cherries. Two very different but very good goals from Eze, who is certainly thriving under Hodgson.

Malcolm: Dominance encapsulated. Phenomenal performance all round today. Disappointing about Wilf's injury, but I thought that Odsonne came on and did a really good job. I think that Edouard should be starting above Ayew, who has been a bit lacklustre the last two games. Finally, Eze showed his unreal abilities today, and I hope he can replicate it.

Bournemouth fans

Ross: Not great, Dom worked so hard, Phil Bill didn't seem bothered, that's the spine of our team. Why keep changing things?What has Jack done wrong? Marcos too? Gary you were doing so well, please don't mess this up!

Clive: Oh my gosh VAR, Jefferson Lerma - like the team - floored by a sucker punch! Unlike last week where the result was harsh, we deserved nothing. But it shouldn't have been 11 v 11. Without certain players like Marcus Tavernier we are much weaker.

Kevin: Total disgrace, the whole squad should be ashamed. They let the club down, let themselves down and the travelling fans down. Not one shot on target - they need major changes for next season.