Aberdeen 2-0 Kilmarnock: Analysis

Thomas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland

It's the same old story for Kilmarnock. Despite one of their better away displays, they still lost and failed to score.

Derek McInnes said this week they had been training on grass in a bid to try anything to improve their fortunes away from Rugby Park's artificial surface, but in truth it's quality in front of goal that is holding them back.

Twenty-six goals in 31 games is a poor return, and is the reason they will have to fight right to the end to save their Premiership status.