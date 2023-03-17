'If I were St Johnstone, I would be looking over my shoulder'

St Johnstone currently sit eighth in the Scottish Premiership, seven points ahead of Kilmarnock in 11th and 10 points ahead of Dundee United in 12th.

Despite that cushion, BBC pundit Leanne Crichton believes that no-one at McDiarmid Park will be resting on their laurels just yet, least of all manager Callum Davidson.

When asked if St Johnstone were safe yet, Crichton said: "I think Callum's experiences at St Johnstone over the last two years tell you everything you need to know. You go from that elation of the cup double to facing relegation.

"I don't think you look at any squad in the bottom half and think they don't have the tools and ammunition to get out of it, so if I was Callum Davidson or St Johnstone, I would be more than looking over my shoulder," she added, speaking on the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast.