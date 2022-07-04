Chelsea academy star Harvey Vale hailed an "unbelievable" achievement as he captained the England Under-19s to victory in the European Championships.

The 18-year-old midfielder, who has made five appearances for the Chelsea senior side, excelled throughout the tournament and set up Carney Chukwuemeka's vital goal in extra time against Israel.

England scored a third to seal victory late on and Vale said afterwards it meant the world to all the players.

"We’ve all watched England teams in the past and dreamt of playing in an England team, let alone winning a trophy for your country," he said.

"I don’t think there’s a better honour than that in football.

We definitely didn’t make it easy for ourselves, especially in that first half, but we never stopped believing and our togetherness has won us this tournament.

"It means the world to all of us. To have family here, people who have watched us and made sacrifices our whole lives, it’s unbelievable and I’m so proud."