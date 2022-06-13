Arsenal sign Marquinhos from Sao Paulo

Arsenal have signed Sao Paulo forward Marquinhos on a "long-term" contract.

The 19-year-old, who has represented Brazil at under-16 and under-17 levels, will "travel to London from Brazil in the coming weeks to join up with his new team mates for pre-season training".

Arsenal technical director Edu said: “We’re delighted to have completed the transfer with Sao Paulo, as Marquinhos was a player we had been watching for a while.

"At 19, he is still very young, so he is a player for the future."