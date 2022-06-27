Simon Adingra is celebrating "a dream come true" after completing a move from FC Nordsjaelland to Brighton on Friday.

The 20-year-old signed a four-year contract at Amex Stadium and cannot wait to test himself in the Premier League.

"Since I was a little kid, I have always dreamed of playing in the Premier League," he told Brighton's official website, external.

"It's the best league in the world and this is a dream come true. I'm feeling happy and also proud of myself."

Last season, Adingra contributed 10 goals and four assists for Nordsjaelland in 33 league and cup appearances.

He added: "For anyone who might not know about me, I like to go one v one and take players on. I enjoy running at defenders and beating them.

"I can also score goals and get assists to help the team as best as I can. Hopefully I can do that here."