This is the first ever top-flight meeting between Nottingham Forest and Brentford. Forest have won three of their last five against them, though were winless in both games the last time the sides met in the 2020-21 Championship campaign (D1 L1).

Brentford have won five of their last seven away league games against Nottingham Forest, with both defeats in this run coming in 2019 (1-2 in February, 0-1 in October).

Nottingham Forest have conceded 28 goals in their opening 13 Premier League matches this season, their most at this stage of a league season since the 1960-61 campaign, when they’d shipped 31.