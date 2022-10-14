Transfer news: Blues expected to complete Nkunku signing
- Published
Chelsea expect to complete the signing of RB Leipzig and France forward Christopher Nkunku, 24, before the start of the World Cup. (Bild, via Metro), external
The Blues are also prepared to pay Borussia Dortmund 100m euros (£86.3m) for 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham, but the Bundesliga side want at least 120m euros (£103.6m). (Bild - in German), external
Meanwhile, Joao Santos, the agent of Chelsea's Jorginho, has said they both prioritise the midfielder staying at Stamford Bridge beyond the end of his contract. (Tuttomercatoweb via Football London), external
Want more transfer stories? Read Friday's full gossip column