Simon Stone, BBC Sport in Bangkok

There has been criticism of the prices being charged for today's game in Bangkok, which are even more than it costs to get into a Justin Bieber concert here in November.

There is some sympathy for the organisers though.

Both Liverpool and Manchester United demanded high-class surfaces, not only at Rajamangala Stadium but at their training facilities as well.

Liverpool even had their own groundsman on hand last night to give the pitch a mow and a roll in the half-hour gap from United's training session to theirs.