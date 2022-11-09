R﻿yan Porteous has retained his place in the Scotland squad following his impressive debut in the goalless draw with Ukraine last time out.

T﻿he 23-year-old Hibs defender is part of Steve Clarke's 23-man travelling party for next week's friendly in Turkey.

P﻿orteous shone in a backs-to-the-wall display against Ukraine as the Scots won promotion to the Nations League top tier and earned a Euro 2024 play-off spot.

