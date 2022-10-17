Vieira on scoring goals, growing and Wolves warning
Patrick Vieira has been speaking to the media before his side take on Wolves at Selhurst Park on Tuesday.
The Crystal Palace boss has said:
Only six sides have scored fewer goals than Palace in the league this season and Vieira says his side need to improve in front of goal, adding they must be more "consistent in our clarity about how we want to approach the game".
Vieira added: “We are still growing as a team. We know that there is a lot to improve but so far we are in a good place – even if I want more from the players.”
In elaborating on the goalscoring issue following Saturday's 0-0 draw at Leicester Vieira said: “It’s about in a really good period how can we insist a bit more and be more aggressive to score the goals in a good period where the opposition are not at their best. We were a bit flat in those moments and we didn’t take advantage of the situation."
The manager says there is no good or bad time to play Wolves - who don't have a full-time manager - and pointed to how well organised Tuesday's opponents are on the pitch.
Vieira said: “It will be a challenging game for us. We don’t think for one second because of their temporary manager or the league table that it is going to be an easy game."