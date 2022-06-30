Spurs defender Eric Dier believes he still has a lot of room to grow after impressing under Antonio Conte last season.

The England international has played in a wide variety of roles for Tottenham but excelled at the centre of Conte's back three as Spurs qualified for the Champions League.

He credits the influence of his manager in improving him as a player.

"I’ve been really enjoying learning this system under this manager," he told Spurs' official website, external.

"I think everyone knows he’s the master of this system so it’s been a real education for me and one I’ve really liked.

"I think there’s so much for him still to teach me as well and I have a lot of room before I hit my ceiling."

Dier joined Spurs from Sporting Lisbon in 2014 as a raw 20-year-old and admits the club is dear to him.

"To be here eight years now is something I’m very proud of,” he smiled. “I’ve really enjoyed my time here so far and obviously Tottenham holds a special place in my heart.

"I think we have a lot of very good young players at the moment and I’m enjoying the responsibility of trying to help them, like other players did for me in the past."