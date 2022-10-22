St Mirren 2-1 Dundee United: Analysis
- Published
Jack Herrall, BBC Sport Scotland
United looked like a different side when Fletcher was introduced in the 54th minute.
The clearest evidence of this? He scored 4 minutes later.
He came close to assisting Watt, too, when it was still level.
The former Scotland striker accumulated an expected goals mark of 0.43xG on his own - his side's highest despite only having roughly 40 minutes on the pitch.
Once he's fully fit, it's hard to not see him starting up to on this form.