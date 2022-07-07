New Leeds signing Tyler Adams believes time spent in the Bundesliga has set him up for success in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old, who has agreed a five-year deal at Leeds, completed his move from German side RB Leipzig on Wednesday.

“For me, the Bundesliga is also one of the best leagues in the world so I have been playing against good teams like Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, so I think that’s set me up for success to come here now," Adams told the Leeds club website.

“Playing in the MLS first at New York, I was able to start at a pretty young age and get a lot of games under my belt before transitioning to RB Leipzig.

“Fortunately enough my coaches have played me in some big games, big moments and given me the experiences I’ve needed to gather experience as a young player."

Adams will now work under his former RB Leipzig coach Jesse Marsch and says his fellow American was a "huge influence" in him making the move to Elland Road.

He added: “The one thing for me is the passion of the fans and the city, what it requires to be a Leeds United player.

“So far what I have heard is that it’s electric here. Talking to my friends who have played in the Premier League, they say it’s one of the best atmospheres they have ever played in."