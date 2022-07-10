Goodwin gives update on recruits

After the 2-0 win in the League Cup against Peterhead, Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin gave an update on when signings Ylber Ramadani and Bojan Miovski will be available.

"Miovski spent four or five days with us at the camp in Spain," he told BBC Scotland.

"But unfortunately because of this daft Brexit thing he couldn't come back to the UK with us.

"[Ylber] Ramadani will join the group tomorrow [Monday] and be part of the squad for Wednesday. Miovski probably another seven to 10 days, depending on the visa process.

"I think we need to strengthen in the middle of the park, we definitely need to strengthen at the top end of the pitch.

"We just need that little bit more creativity so if the front three or four aren't working I can turn to the bench and make three or four changes to freshen things up."