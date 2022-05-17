Arsenal don't have squad depth to finish in top four - Warnock

If Arsenal manage to qualify for next season's Champions League they'll be "ahead of schedule", according to former Premier League defender Stephen Warnock.

"What you see with Arsenal is the squad depth isn't there," Warnock told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"All fit, the first XI is decent, it's a good team, but to consistently have that over a 38-game period their squad isn't big enough and doesn't have enough quality in it.

"They made a lot of additions to the squad at the start of the season but they need more.

"I think if they got into the Champions League Mikel Arteta would've said they were ahead of schedule.

"It does bode well for the future - they'll learn from this experience, they'll get better.

"But they need to improve and Mikel Arteta will have to go back to the board and ask for more help."

