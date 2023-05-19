Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Had Wolves fans been told on the eve of their most recent encounter with Everton that when the teams met again on the penultimate weekend of the season, one club would still be scrapping to avoid a perilous descent into the Championship, most would have assumed it would be theirs.

Going into that game at Goodison Park on 26 December, Wolves were bottom of the table having taken one point from the five matches immediately before the World Cup.

The one thing in their favour was they had a new manager in former Spain and Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui, who had reversed a previous decision to turn down the chance to succeed Bruno Lage after the health of his father became more manageable.

Wolves beat Everton thanks to Rayan Ait-Nouri's stoppage-time winner. It wasn't enough to take them out of the relegation zone, but it was the start of a sequence of results that included notable home wins against Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea and, most recently, Aston Villa.

They have since become only the fourth side in the Premier League era to survive after being bottom on Christmas Day.

In addition, they did it with three games to spare, so with more breathing space than the three teams before them. There are some at Molineux who don't feel Lopetegui has got enough credit.

