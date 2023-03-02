Kettlewell on County, Johnston, and team bonding
Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell has been talking to the media ahead of his side's trip to Ross County on Saturday.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
Says he "gave everything he had" to Ross County, as a player and manager, and is proud of the successes he had there.
Believes it is a "completely different" club from the one he left, in terms of staff, players, and financially.
No change in the Max Johnston situation - he has been offered a new contract at Fir Park with speculation linking him to clubs in Italy and England. "He is very much focused on the job in hand and wants to play games for Motherwell and be a success here."
The long trip north to Dingwall provides a good opportunity for the squad to come closer together - "that wee bit extra time together gives you an opportunity to gel and get more of a feel for each other".