Tottenham 1-0 Man City: What Guardiola said

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola speaking to Match of the Day: "We started really well, they didn't cross halfway, or just once and we concede a goal, like happened two weeks ago. A well organised team, physical, we can't expect to create a lot of chances. When we lose balls in transitions it is more difficult.

"It was good, we created chances and it was difficult. Most of the time to come here, we are not able to win the game - it is not easy to play them and these type of games we have to try and do the situation. The intention is there."

On his team getting fouled lots: "How many years have I been doing this [interviews]? How many times has the referee been here?"

An opportunity missed?: "Those are big adjectives. It is football, they [Arsenal] drop and there was a good opportunity but we knew how difficult it was in this stadium."

On Harry Kane: "Big congratulations, he deserves it, he is an exceptional player - on behalf of Manchester City I congratulate him."