Line-ups from Tony Macaroni Arena
Livingston: George, Devlin, de Lucas, Parkes, Montano, Kelly, Omeonga, Kelly, Brandon, Nouble, Anderson.
Substitutes: Hamilton, Penrice, Pittman, Holt, Shinnie, Bradley, Bahamboula, Guthrie.
David Martindale has made three changes from his winning side against Dundee United. Tom Parkes is in at centre-half in place of Morgan Boyes while Stephane Omeonga and Jamie Brandon come in with Andrew Shinnie and James Penrice who are on the bench.
Motherwell: Kelly, O'Donnell, McGinn, Butcher, Blaney, Furlong, Goss, Cornelius, Spittal, Mandron, Van Veen.
Substitutes: Oxborough, Mugabi, Aitchison, McKinstry, Johnston, Tierney, Miller, Ferrie, Obika.
Defender Dan Casey has failed to recover from an arm injury picked up in the weekend win against County, with Harry Paton also failing to make the matchday squad.
James Furlong has managed to keep his place, despite suffering a knee knock. Shane Blaney and Dean Cornelius come in to the fray as the only two changes made by Stuart Kettlewell.