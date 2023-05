Southampton's 28-year-old England midfielder James Ward-Prowse does not have a relegation release clause in his contract, but the club are expecting bids. Aston Villa, West Ham and Tottenham have expresed an interest. (Mail, external)

Tottenham have held talks with Roma sporting director Tiago Pinto about their director of football role. (The i Newspaper, external)

