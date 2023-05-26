Roberto de Zerbi says he will “build a new squad” to ready Brighton for next season but expects to not need a glut of new signings.

The Italian has helped the Seagulls into the Europa League – a first European venture in their 122-year history – and some of their key names are expected to depart.

Before Sunday’s final game of the campaign against Aston Villa, De Zerbi said: "Monday starts the toughest period in my season because without football it is difficult.

"I am looking forward to starting the next pre-season. I think we have to work in this holiday because we have to build a new squad to prepare for the new season.

"I think we don't need so many players. We have to understand if Caicedo, Mac Allister (are sold) - I don't know which players can leave - then we have to bring very good players because next season will be tougher than this one.

"I can speak only about the characteristics, the quality of players. Money is not my job.

"For sure I can tell you we have to have a stronger squad, a bigger squad because we will play in four competitions.

"And we have to be ready to compete in our way in these four competitions because we arrived with 14, 15 players in the crucial part of the season.

"The next year will be tougher because in the history of the Premier League it can happen that clubs achieve Europa League and the next year you have to fight to avoid relegation."

