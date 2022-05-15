'A disappointed dressing room'

Brighton forward Danny Welbeck reacts to the 1-1 draw at Leeds: "Everybody is not very happy in the dressing room. We should have kept it a bit tighter, got the clean sheet and taken the points home. It is a tough pill to swallow. We have to re-group, get ready for the last game of the season and finish strongly.

"We dominated most of the game and started well. We knew they would be aggressive and the crowd would get behind them. We had to keep the ball and try to exploit some of their weaknesses by getting in behind the backline. We got the goal and put them under pressure but momentum swung their way towards the final few minutes."

On his opening goal he adds: "It was a nice ball down the side and duel with the defender. I stayed strong and when it fell to me I knew what I would do next.

"It is hard to think about that today, but when we look back at the season it is our record for points for the season. We want to build on that and improve."