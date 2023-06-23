West Ham will rival Sporting Lisbon to sign £25m-rated Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres, 25, from Championship play-off finalists Coventry City. (Mail), external

Midfielder Declan Rice remains keen to join Arsenal despite Manchester City planning to enter the race and the Treble winners also being able to meet the £100m asking price. (Guardian), external

The Gunners are preparing a third offer for Rice that is closer to the Hammers' demands. (Mail), external

