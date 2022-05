Newcastle host Arsenal at St James' Park in their penultimate match of the Premier League season on Sunday.

The Magpies were on the wrong end of a 5-0 thrashing by Manchester City last weekend and lost to Liverpool in their last home game.

So, following their returns from injury, would Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson be in your starting line-up as Newcastle seek to get back to winning ways?

It's time to pick your Newcastle starting XI