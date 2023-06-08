Celtic will not rush manager hunt - gossip

The Celtic board will not be spooked into moving too quickly as they sift through the credentials of their leading candidates to replace manager Ange Postecoglou. (Daily Record), external

Celtic head to Japan and South Korea in mid-July and want a new manager in place ahead of their first camp in Portugal earlier next month. (Scottish Sun), external

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton does not think Brendan Rodgers will return to his old club since it "may create a difficult environment between stands and technical area" and suggests using City Football Group connections would provide continuity. (Daily Record), external

Ex-Celtic and Norway defender Vidar Riseth believes Bodo/Glimt manager Kjetil Knutsen is the "right coach" to replace Ange Postecoglou - because of his proven track record of landing exceptional players in the international transfer market for affordable fees. (Glasgow Times), external

Read the rest of Thursday's Scottish gossip