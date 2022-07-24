Return to top six for Martindale's men?

Former Livingston midfielder Stuart Lovell thinks David Martindale can overcome the club's limited resources once more and deliver a top-six finish in the Scottish Premiership.

"We never get it written down, just snippets, about clubs' budgets, but where Livingston are in the pecking order, you'd be pretty confident that they would be 10-12th," he points out on the latest BBC Scottish Football Podcast preview.

"Yet, where do they finish? Last season seventh, should have been top six. This is the identikit of a manager that manages to squeeze every last ounce out of his playing squad and I don't think it is beyond the realms of possibility for Livi to finish top six."

Manager Martindale has again trawled the bargain basement as far afield as Belgium and Australia to fill his squad.

"It is always good to freshen up the personnel in the dressing-room and the thing that's always impressed me since David Martindale has been heavily involved in the coaching staff or as number two or manager is that Livi are fit," Lovell said.

"It is a really significant achievement for a manager to stay at the same club for a lengthy period of time and still manage to have an impact with the players."