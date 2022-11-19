﻿Kovayashi 'will join Celtic in January'

Vissel Kobe centre-back Yuki Kobayashi will join Celtic in January, according to Japanese outlet Next, with the 22-year-old's contract in the J-League now expired following the conclusion of the 2022 league season and an unnamed executive saying: "It's hard to keep him now." (Daily Record)

Arminia Bielefeld striker Robin Hack, who was linked with Celtic in the summer, has opened the door for a January move to the Scottish champions after admitting he would be willing to listen to offers for him, although Swiss club Basel are also reportedly interested in the 24-year-old. (The Herald)

Ahead of a friendly in Australia between their sides, Everton manager Frank Lampard has insisted he pays no attention to speculation amid reports last week claiming that Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou was on a shortlist of names the Blues would consider if they were to part company with the former Chelsea and England midfielder. (The Scotsman)

